Sonal Chauhan drops an action packed BTS from her upcoming film The Ghost

Sonal Chauhan will be sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna in forthcoming power packed action-thriller The Ghost. Sonal took to her social media profile and shared a BTS video featuring herself and Nagarjuna training for weapons. The BTS video is quite interesting where we see them prepping for the action scenes and holding some heavy guns, which definitely piques our interest.

Recent reports also learnt Sonal got injured on the sets. The actress had a fracture during her MMA training and was told to avoid any training/action scenes for a couple of weeks despite that she continued shooting and well, her dedication is surely commendable.

‘The Ghost’, is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar. The film is slated to release on 5th October 2022.

Apart from The Ghost, actress Sonal Chauhan is also busy with yet another massive project, Adipurush, the bilingual Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.The film also stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 January 2023.