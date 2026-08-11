Sonal Chauhan hints at her high-energy role in Mirzapur: The Movie

Sonal Chauhan created some serious waves at the star-studded trailer launch event of the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie. The actress missed no beat in igniting excitement, cheer and a thunder of claps by bringing the high-energy of co-star Ravi Kishan to the fore and recreating his viral dialogue with a twist!

Expressing excitement first, Sonal shared, “I am so excited that I am a part of Mirzapur: The Movie. I have always been a fan of Mirzapur; I have watched all its seasons. And I thank the makers for making me a part of this beautiful world of Mirzapur.”

Offering a peek into the world of Mirzapur, she continued, “Hum Mirzapur mein toofan lane waale hain. Lekin badla hoga ya wafaa, woh toh film dekh kar pata chalega on September 4. Jo bhi aap dekhne waale hain, wo aap ke hosh uda dega. Every Mirzapur fan is going to have a blast in the theatres. Mirzapur toh aa gaya hai, bhaukaal will follow my brother,” igniting an uproar of smiles and excitement among the audience and media.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitnedra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal among others. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a theatrical release on 4 September 2026.