Sonal Chauhan completes the action sequences for The Ghost despite a foot fracture

Sonal Chauhan who is a part of the highly anticipated movie, The Ghost opposite Nagarjuna, fractured her foot while training for an action scene of the movie. The movie has been grabbing eyeballs since its announcement and is one of the much awaited films of recent times. Recently, while training for an action sequence, Sonal hurt herself and had to be taken to the hospital right away.

The actress fractured her foot during her MMA training and she was told to avoid any training/ action scenes for the next six weeks. The dedicated actor persisted despite the difficulties since Sonal knew she didn’t have the luxury of time, and she also succeeded!

She resumed her training and completed her shoot for the action scenes and left everyone impressed on the set with her dedication and professionalism. Interestingly, Sonal also took training for weapons for this film since she plays and interpol officer and it is surely going to be an interesting watch.