Sonal Singh talks about her dream role on Republic Day: “I want to play a role that shows the strength of an everyday Indian woman”

On the occasion of Republic Day, actress Sonal Singh, portraying Bhakti in Zee TV’s “Kyunki… Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai,” shares her sentiments about the upcoming celebrations. Delving into her plans for the day, cherished patriotic films, and envisioning a dream role in a patriotic film, Sonal opens up with genuine enthusiasm.

Sharing her plans for Republic Day, Sonal mentions, “This Republic Day, I’m excited about celebrating with my family. We’ll start by watching the patriotic parade on TV, feeling togetherness and pride. After that, as a ritual, we’ll savor Chole Bhature while watching ‘Border.’ Being with loved ones and cherishing these moments makes Republic Day truly special for me.”

When asked about her favorite patriotic film, Sonal remarks, “One film that means a lot to me is ‘Swades.’ It’s about a man who returns to his roots and helps the country, connecting deeply with me. Shah Rukh Khan’s acting is touching, and the story, along with A.R. Rahman’s beautiful music, creates a lasting experience. It’s more than a film; it reminds us of our responsibility for our country. Stories like these make us feel connected and encourage us to contribute to our amazing nation.”

Discussing her dream role in a patriotic film, Sonal expresses, “I would enjoy playing a role that shows the strength and toughness of an everyday Indian woman. I want to depict how she stays strong for her family and her country, especially when things get tough. The goal is to make people feel proud, determined, and full of love for our nation.”

Currently portraying Bhakti in Zee TV’s “Kyunki… Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai” alongside Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia, Himanshu Soni, and Lakshya Khurana, Sonal Singh has garnered recognition for her performances in various television shows. Her notable contributions include Star Plus’ “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?,” Sony TV’s “Mere Sai,” &TV’s “Ganga,” Colors’ “Devanshi,” as well as Sony TV’s “C.I.D” and “Crime Patrol.” Additionally, she has contributed to Gujarati projects, including “Dikri Vahal No Dariyo” and “Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.”