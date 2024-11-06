Sonali Kulkarni celebrates 50th birthday with a milestone

Actress Sonali Kulkarni, celebrated for her diverse performances across Indian and international cinema, reaches a remarkable milestone on her 50th birthday completing 100 films. Known for her authenticity and versatility, Sonali’s journey began over three decades ago and today, her impressive filmography spans multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Italian.

Sonali first graced the screen in Cheluvi, a Hindi feature film shot in 1992 and released in 1994. Directed by Girish Karnad, Cheluvi went on to win the National Film Award for Best Environmental Film, marking a memorable beginning to Sonali’s career. She followed this with impactful roles in Daayraa, directed by Amol Palekar and Jahaan Tum Le Chalo, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Nirmal Pandey with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar. These projects demonstrated her depth as an actress and solidified her presence in the film industry. However, it was her role in Mission Kashmir, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, that firmly established her in Hindi cinema.

Reflecting on her trajectory, Sonali shares, “After Dil Chahta Hai, people really took note of my presence. That film marked a major twist in my career and it remains significant to my journey to this day. I feel immensely grateful for being a part of that project which is a cult film in Hindi cinema. As for 100 films all I can say is that it is a true blessing to be a part of this incredible industry for years and for gracefully accepting me as an integral part of it. What can I say? Time flies. I hope to keep up with this consistency and keep bettering my craft with every project”.

She added, “I want to give a huge shout out to all the writers and directors who have been writing roles for me. It is a very reassuring feeling and pushes me further to keep doing more. 100 films is certainly a milestone but I have many more miles to go still”.

A true artist at heart, Sonali has worked across formats too – from theatre to OTT, the actor has covered the entire spectrum of the entertainment industry. Sonali is deeply connected to theatre, which she describes as a source of real-time energy exchange with audiences. This passion for live performance has been a constant thread throughout her journey, and she remains committed to both stage and screen.

Her versatility has allowed her to play a wide range of roles. In 2024, she filmed for Maanvat Murders, Bebinca and Knock Knock Kaun Hai in overlapping schedules, a feat that speaks of her dedication and ability to shift seamlessly between characters. “It was thrilling to jump into different roles, each with its own distinct narrative,” she recalls.

As she looks to the future, Sonali dreams of portraying real-life figures who inspire her. “I would love to portray PT Usha or Kiran Bedi in a biopic. I’ve always admired their determination and desire to serve the country,” she says. “As someone with an athletic background myself, PT Usha’s story resonates deeply with me, and Kiran Bedi’s journey is one that I find profoundly motivating.”

From her early days on set to accomplishing 100 films, Sonali Kulkarni remains an ever-evolving talent, respected and much a beloved figure among audiences.