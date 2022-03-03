Sonali Raut makes the summer start hotter with her recent photoshoot

Looking the perfect sultry siren in her recent photos, Sonali Raut has set the bar high with her hotness quotient. Her stunning demeanour matches the summer heat and breaks a sweat in anyone that comes across this photo.

Sonali Raut has showcased as a perfect model in the past as well. She has been a calendar girl, on the cover of many fashion and lifestyle magazines and will next be seen in OTT web series Dangerous opposite Karan Singh Grover.

Talking about the shoot she says,“It has been an amazing experience working on this photoshoot. A successful shoot is only possible with the right mix of photographers, directors, model and lighting. I am just glad I got to be part of it.”

Wide smoky eyed, she looks stunning as she poses against a neutral background. Her nude makeup compliments the setting of the shoot and messy hair add to the hotness of this picture. The picture is shot aesthetically and is totally magazine cover worthy.