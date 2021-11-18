Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives a spin to her ivory corset top with a statement neckpiece

Think redefining fashion space and having fun with art – The first name that pops in anyone’s head is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Ever since the fashion icon has stepped into the industry, she has been making waves with her style game. From creating a trend to challenging the norms, she can do it all with the same grace.

Well, it isn’t news that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has managed to impress the fashion police yet again, but we can’t stop obsessing over her new look! Adding another piece of work to her plethora of inspiring Avatars, the versatile actress looked nothing less than an art in ivory corset top.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted her curves in the off-shoulder corset top that hugged her perfectly. However, her chosen neckpiece stole the show. The fashionista added the needed drama to her overall simple outfit by opting gold couture quill choker. She kept her makeup minimal to not divert the attention.

Off late, the stunner has been shelling out serious fall fashion inspiration with her Instagram post. In one of the looks, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a statement in a trench coat. She paired the same with high boots and a sleek bun. While in another, she gave the perfect French girl vibe by pairing a long black skirt with a green sweater and beret cap.

Meanwhile, the powerhouse performer is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Blind. The film is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.