Sonam Kapoor channels Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace moment

Only an icon can give such a jaw-dropping ode to another icon. Sonam Kapoor recently made history by becoming the first Indian A-lister to recreate Jennifer Lopez’s renowned Versace dress that she first wore at the Grammy Awards in 2000. The famed green outfit has been recreated by several Hollywood stars, including Emily Ratajkowski who recreated the outfit for Halloween last year. Sonam has emerged as the first Bollywood diva to wear a version of the dress for a recent magazine cover shoot.

In a video leaked online, Sonam oozed confident and oomph as she posed in the stunning outfit. Unlike JLo, Sonam opted for minimalistic make-up and tied her hair into a neat bun, letting the dress do all the talking. Check out the video here:

JLo’s look from the 2000s Grammys – https://x.com/Versace/status/1175721239769440257

Sonam has had a memorable year on the fashion front so far. She has not only featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine, she has also represented India at fashion events such as the Paris Fashion Week and Dior’s Pre-Fall Show in Japan.