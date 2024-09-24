Sonam Kapoor dazzles at Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear Show in Paris as the only Indian celebrity present

Sonam Kapoor stunned everyone once again at the Christian Dior Spring – Summer 2025 Womenswear Show in Paris as she flaunted a striking black ensemble from the Christian Dior cruise 2025 collection. Proving her sartorial prowess, Sonam’s look was a testament to her being a global fashion muse, as she was the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious and supremely marquee event, which is one of the most anticipated ones in the global fashion calendar.

Dressed in a stunning outfit comprising of a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder with a voluminous skirt and structured corset, Sonam’s look was that of a true style connoisseur, perfectly blending the world of modern elegance with Parisian history. Paired with bold combat boots featuring chain details, Sonam Kapoor’s look exuded a refined and edgy aesthetic like none other! Her ensemble created a powerful silhouette, highlighting Dior’s timeless artistry and contemporary innovation, making this piece a statement of fashion and individuality.

Attending the Christian Dior Spring – Summer 2025 Womenswear Show, Sonam Kapoor said, “Dior has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and elegance, and witnessing their vision come to life is always a privilege. This collection, with its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage, was a true masterpiece. Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today’s event was no exception. I’m deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates.”

Sonam Kapoor’s presence at the show continues to cement her long-standing association with Dior. The Bollywood star is an undisputed pop culture inspiration and is the last voice of fashion in India.