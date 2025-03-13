Sonam Kapoor joins Oscar nominated actress Rosamund Pike and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen for the launch of Dior’s new D-Journey Bag in a unique film parody

Sonam Kapoor, who was announced as the ambassador for French luxury house – Dior late last year has now joined global icons – Oscar nominated actress Rosamund Pike, Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen along with house ambassadors Camille Cottin and Deva Cassel for a unique film parody launching the new D-Journey bag by Dior. Subverting the tone of infomercials, British actress Rosamund Pike is the spokesperson for Dior in this parody film, presenting all the assets of this new must-have bag, the ideal companion combining glamour and freedom of movement.

“Finding the perfect bag can be a real challenge.” This is the slogan delivered at the beginning of this parody which has been produced by the House for the launch of the D-Journey created by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior spring-summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection. In the parody film, Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor plays the role of an overwhelmed editor-in-chief, along with Olympic tennis champion Zheng Qinwen fresh off the court, Camille Cottin and Deva Cassel, in the middle of rehearsals or meditation, and the model Anyier Anei during a fitting, wittily praising the many talents and facets of their D-Journey: from its infinite versatility to its incomparable practicality.