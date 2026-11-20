Actor and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor spent the weekend in Abu Dhabi, attending the first edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi and NOMAD, two significant platforms celebrating contemporary art, design and creative expression from the region and beyond.

Bringing her distinctive fashion sensibility to the occasion, Sonam made a striking appearance in an all-black Givenchy ensemble. The sophisticated look featured a sculptural silhouette and dramatic draping, creating a statement in understated elegance. She completed the ensemble with exquisite Bulgari High Jewellery and a watch, adding a touch of timeless glamour to the look.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Chandni Modha and Abhilasha Devnani, the look was complemented by makeup from Divya Shetty and hair by Aamir Naveed.

Through her presence at the events, Sonam celebrated the coming together of art, culture, design and fashion, recognising the incredible creative work emerging from the region and across the world.