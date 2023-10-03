Sonam Kapoor owns Paris Fashion Week with her stunning appearance for Valentino

Sonam Kapoor owned Paris Fashion Week with her stunning appearance for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino!

Sonam was exclusively invited by brand Valentino to witness their stunning Spring-Summer 24 collection at the prestigious global event that sees the biggest fashion icons from all over the world descend to the French capital.

Valentino, the luxury fashion house, was founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and part of the Valentino Fashion Group. Since October 2008, the creative director is Pierpaolo Piccioli. The company is headquartered in Milan, while the creative direction operates out of Rome.

Sonam’s arrival at the event was nothing short of a fashion statement. She chose a stunning beige outfit with matching shoes and bag from Valentino’s Resort 2024 creation that accentuated her elegance and superlative sense of style that is simply unmatched. The outfit was a testament to Valentino’s artistic brilliance.

As she walked down the red carpet, all eyes were on Sonam as she exudes grace and elegance. Check the images here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx7ZkWDqjuj/?igshid=MWZjMTM2ODFkZg==

Sonam Kapoor is known not just for her acting prowess but also for her passion for fashion. She is hands down the biggest voice of fashion in India. Her appearances at iconic international fashion events have always created headlines globally.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.