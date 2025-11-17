Sonam Kapoor puts Manipuri heritage in the spotlight with her latest look

Sonam Kapoor has long been celebrated for championing indigenous craftsmanship and homegrown Indian brands. The actress consistently spotlights India’s rich artisanal heritage on global platforms, often using her international red-carpet appearances to showcase exceptional design talent from the country. A recent intimate dinner gave Sonam yet another opportunity to present the best of Indian fashion.

The Bollywood star hosted Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief of Architectural Digest, at her Mumbai home for a private evening.

For the occasion, Sonam chose an outfit from East, designed by Manipuri designer Easternlight Zimik. The outfit, an Akha set from their Patrons Collection, is an elegant nod to India’s textile legacy.