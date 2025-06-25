Sonam Kapoor stuns alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett at the Serpentine Summer Party with Isha Ambani

Sonam Kapoor yesterday visited the Serpentine Gallery and was also announced as Member of the Summer Party Host Committee while attending Arpita Singh’s exhibition: Remembering. Following the exhibition, Sonam attended the Serpentine Summer Party, co-hosted by Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett which is an invitation-only fundraiser designed to bring together leading individuals and supporters of the institution from the worlds of art, fashion, business and technology.

At the Summer Party, Sonam, the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior, sported a Kimono jacket from the Dior Fall 2025 collection, embracing cultures through the world with her fashion. Others present at the fundraiser included Isha Ambani, Eiza González, Alicia Vikander, Rebel Wilson, Georgia May Jagger, Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lily Allen and more.

After the fundraiser, Sonam Kapoor along with Serpentine Trustee Eugenio López Alonso hosted the Serpentine Summer Party After Party where she sported a full Givenchy look with a leather trench coat, a debut from Sarah Burton’s Paris collection.