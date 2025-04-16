Sonam Kapoor stuns in Dior at the Dior Fall Show 2025 in Kyoto, Japan

Bollywood icon and global fashion muse, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the Dior Fall Show 2025, held in the serene cultural capital of Kyoto. Dressed in an elegant Dior Pre Fall 2025 ensemble, Sonam radiated grace and style. Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Bollywood star to attend the Dior Fall Show in Japan.

As the brand ambassador for Dior, Sonam has brought her signature blend of sophistication and elegance yet again. She joined several other esteemed guests at the show, which took place at the Tō-ji Temple in Kyoto.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam shared photos of her stunning look on social media with fans and has impressed the fashion police. Speaking about attending the show, Sonam said, “Japan has always held a special place in my heart. I have fond memories of visiting Kyoto with my husband a few times after our wedding and we’ve met some amazing and warm people. This year, returning as the Dior ambassador makes this trip all the more special.

“It’s no secret that Dior spares no effort in crafting unforgettable shows, that are rich in style that blends with cultural authenticity. The Dior Pre-Fall 2025 Show in Japan is no exception. Maria Grazia Chiuri has curated a breathtaking collection that weaves together Japan’s rich heritage and Dior’s timeless legacy.”