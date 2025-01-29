Sonam Kapoor turns heads at Elie Saab’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor never fails at her fashion game! The actress has been serving one stunning look after another since the start of 2025 – be it the dramatic outfit at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary or adding a dash of sunshine with her vintage yellow outfit at another event, Sonam has truly started the year on a fashionable note.

Currently in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, Sonam went on to break the internet with her stunning black outfit and her unique ‘black gajra’ as she attended the Dior’s Haute Couture Spring Summerwear 2025 show. Today, Sonam has again left us stunned with her gorgeous ensemble as she attended the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 show.

For the show, Sonam Kapoor handpicked a gorgeous Elie Saab outfit from the Fall Winter 2024-2025 collection fashion show. Sonam chose a full cream look. She wore a delicately knitted two piece matching set, including an oversized turtleneck jumper featuring floral embellishments along with the arm and a matching midi skirt. She topped the outfit with an asymmetrical floral coat. She completed the look with a pair of cream coloured heeled boots.