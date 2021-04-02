Soneya Ve from Hello Charlie: Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment drop the first song from their upcoming adventure comedy film

Written by Kumaar, the groovy track ‘Soneya Ve’ is sung by Kanika Kapoor and composed by Kanika Kapoor and Jasbir Jassi



Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others, Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.



Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting 9th April 2021



With just a week remaining for Hello Charlie to premiere globally, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment keep the excitement, amongst fans, high as ever by releasing the second song from the adventure comedy. Titled Soneya Ve, the song, that is picturized on the film’s lead actress —Shlokka Pandit, is sung by Kanika Kapoor and composed by Kanika Kapoor and Jasbir Jassi with the lyrics written by Kumaar. The track will give you party vibes and will make your body move and groove in no time. A song that strikes the right chord the moment you press the play button, Soneya Ve’s funky and peppy beats is just what you needed to hear so that you feel energized and refreshed.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie will have a global premiere on 9th April 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.