Song: Jubin Nautiyal and Mandy Takhar are back with a soulful melody ‘Dil Chahte Ho’

This time last year, this song became an instant hit becoming the most romantic song of the year. Garnering more than 650 million views, the melodious team of ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from Marjaavaan now brings you another soulful romantic song, ‘Dil Chahte Ho’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

While the super hit song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ made its way into the audiences’ hearts by working its way up the music charts and reigning at the top position for months, singer Jubin Nautiyal and composer Payal Dev reunite for this love ballad, presented by music moghul Bhushan Kumar, which will be penned by lyricist A.M Turaz.

With a soulful melody and heart-wrenching lyrics, ‘Dil Chahte Ho’ is the song of unconditional love and sacrifice. The music video featuring Jubin Nautiyal & Mandy Takhar and directed by Navjit Buttar is guaranteed to pull at people’s heartstrings for its touching narrative.

Talking about the song says popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, “It’s a pleasure to team up with Payal Dev after the success of Tum Hi Aana. She always creates something that instantly touches your heart and you fall in love with the emotion of the song. Dil Chahte Ho is a kind of love song that proves that true love is selfless.”

Says composer-singer Payal Dev, “Personally, I love the songs from the 90s, how the tunes and lyrics were old-school yet true and pure. With ‘Dil Chahte Ho’ I have tried to retain the simplicity, purity, and honesty of love that will truly touch your heart.”

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “We at T-Series are happy to bring audiences some of the most iconic love songs over the years. Melody has always been a priority for us and ‘Dil Chahte Ho’ is another melody that is guaranteed to linger on the minds of audiences.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Dil Chahte Ho’. With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, music by Payal Dev and lyrics by A.M Turaz the soulful romantic song will be out on 27th August on T-Series YouTube channel.

