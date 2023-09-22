Sonnalli Seygall signs a three-film deal with a leading studio

A couple months ago, actress Sonnalli Seygall took a big step in her personal life as she got married to her long time beau Ashesh Sajnani. While usually it is said that the bride brings in good luck for the groom, the other way around has seemed to have happened in Sonnalli’s case. The actress has taken a huge stride in her professional career as she has reportedly signed a 3 films deal with a leading studio.

Sonnalli is popularly known for her roles in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Hai Mummy Di amongst others. A source close to the development reveals that the actress has now signed a 3 films deal with Jio Studios and these are all very varied and interesting projects. The source shares, “Apart from the big celebration in her personal life, Sonnalli has a big reason to celebrate in her professional life too. She has signed a 3-film deal with Jio Studios. The first film in those 3 was the romantic horror film Aseq that released in June.

Interestingly, it was Sonnalli’s first release after the wedding. Now, she has 2 more interesting projects in the pipeline which will be officially announced soon. All these 3 films are very diverse and show her acting prowess.

Sonnalli shares exclusively, “I am pretty excited about my 3 film deal with Jio Studios. They have been making some great content and I am very excited to be associated with them. All the three films that I am doing with them… out of which one film ‘Aseq’ which was a thriller-horror genre, has already been released. And the other two films are also very different genres. While one is a comedy, the other is a romantic comedy. It is a very interesting line-up and I am looking forward to their releases this year.”

Sonnalli was last seen in Aseq opposite Vardhan Puri. The actress has postponed her honeymoon to complete the film’s promotions first. Professionally, she has many projects in different stages of production. Apart from these films with Jio Studios, she also has Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, as well as Boondi Raita.