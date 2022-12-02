Sonu Nigam mesmerises his fans with Sandese Aate Hain at a recent concert

Singer Sonu Nigam who is widely considered one of the best live performers in the country, gave his fans a memorable concert in Kolkata couple of days back. Performing in front of a full house, Nigam dished out his evergreen chart busters and truly enthralled the audiences. One of the most memorable moments of the night though was when he sang ‘Sandese Aate hai’ from Border, a song which remains evergreen in the true essence of the word.

As Sonu started the track, almost every member of the audience sang along, turned on their camera torch lights and created a surreal and beautiful moment. Sonu has in-fact posted the clip stating ‘Sandese aate hai is now bigger than ever’.

Some of the other tracks that Sonu belted out were Sooraj hua maddham and Jeene ke hai chaar din. Talking about the show Sonu wrote on his Social media, “I don’t share much these days through my feed but this, what’s happening lately is all by the grace of God. Around Two hours back, thank you God for this life and bliss.” he said.