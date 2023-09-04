Sonu Nigam and Maniesh Paul engage in a jam session

Recently, Sonu Nigam and Maniesh Paul were spotted together in a Karaoke jam session over melodious hindi classic songs.

In this video, The duo were seen singing Mohammed Rafi’s most iconic song. It was an amazing performance, and with each note, they breathed new life into these classics. Their rendition of “Kya Hua Tera Vada” was beautiful.The session was a captivating blend of nostalgia.

Sonu Nigam is a renowned Indian playback singer who has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his melodious voice and versatile singing talent. Nigam’s wide vocal range and ability to seamlessly adapt to different musical genres have earned him a loyal fan base and numerous accolades, making him one of India’s most beloved and respected playback singers.

Maniesh Paul, a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, has garnered widespread recognition for his versatility as a television host and actor. However, during the jam session with Sonu Nigam, he shed light on yet another dimension of his artistic abilities – his singing prowess. This revelation was not just surprising; it was a testament to Maniesh Paul’s diverse skill set.