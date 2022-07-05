Sonu Nigam presses for better management and medical facilities at concerts

Leading the change for reform, Sonu and his team pressed for timely availability of medical facilities, better management and fully functioning equipment that would ensure no artist would ever again have to face any consequences of an ill-functioning auditorium system and dubious protocols. The initiative serves as a beacon of hope and improvisation for many forthcoming performances of various artists.

A source close to Sonu says, “Throughout Sonu’s illustrious career, he has been a pioneer for change. He has always stood up for what is right and that is one of many qualities his fans love about him. In case of live concerts, better management and timely medical aid is imperative. I am hoping that when a singer of Sonu’s stature leads the way, the process is expedited.”

The source further speaks about Sonu’s emotional gesture for KK, “Sonu and KK shared mutual respect for one another’s work due to which Sonu, in the midst of his performance fondly remembered the singer and asked members of the audience to observe two minutes of silence in his memory.

Sonu also said that despite the innumerable shows he has done, this particular show will be one he’ll never forget as this was the venue where KK performed for the last time and that his songs and all the memories he has given us all, will always stay alive in our hearts.” he concludes.