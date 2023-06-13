Sonu Sood gives hearing-impaired contestant a chance in Fateh

Sonu Sood, known for being generous and helpful towards people, is currently hosting the new season of Roadies. During the auditions for MTV Roadies season 19, a contestant named Shumbham from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is hearing-impaired, impressed Sonu with his determination and perseverance. In a remarkable act, Sonu Sood made this young boy’s dream come true by offering him a role in his home production, ‘Fateh’.

Despite his tough and disciplined persona on Roadies, Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side. Having been associated with the show for a considerable period and now heading into its nineteenth season, he continues to bring surprises to the audience.

The teenager with special needs won Sonu’s heart with his sincerity and desire to become an actor. Sonu believes in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to providing such opportunities that contribute to the betterment of society.