“Sonu Sood is a reel-life and real-life hero!” – Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, one of the most bankable actors in Indian entertainment, continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and powerful performances. Known for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character he portrays, Dibyendu has become a household name in both films and OTT platforms. When his longtime friend Sonu Sood approached him for a pivotal role in Fateh, Dibyendu agreed immediately, excited by the film’s vision and the opportunity to collaborate with Sonu.

At the trailer launch of Fateh, Dibyendu couldn’t hold back his admiration for Sonu Sood. “Sonu Sood is definitely both, a reel-life and a real-life hero. I am fascinated by his dedication. I am actually overwhelmed by his dedication, at times. He has literally set a new benchmark with Fateh,” affirmed Dibyendu, reflecting the collective excitement around the film.

Sharing more about their bond, Dibyendu said, “Sonu has been dear to me since a very long time.” He expressed his joy at being part of Fateh and witnessing Sonu’s unyielding passion and commitment up close. With an intriguing lineup of films slated for 2025, including Fateh and other impressive big-ticket projects, Dibyendu is all set to deliver remarkable performances that further solidify his standing as a powerhouse performer.

Fateh promises to be a thrilling journey packed with action, emotion, and inspiration. With Dibyendu’s presence and Sonu’s dedication, the audience can expect a cinematic treat like no other.