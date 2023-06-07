Sonu Sood takes lead in assisting Odisha accident victims’ families

The Odisha train accident caused nationwide mourning with over 200 deaths and more than 900 injuries. Sonu Sood, renowned for his philanthropy, shared a video revealing the initiatives undertaken by his team to assist the families affected.

Sonu Sood pledged to assist the Odisha train accident victims in rebuilding their lives, particularly by helping them establish sustainable businesses and providing education support. His team is also actively working to secure employment opportunities for the affected families, recognizing the importance of stable jobs in their recovery.

To facilitate communication and reach out to the affected families, Sonu Sood has established a dedicated helpline. By reaching out to the number 9967567520 via SMS, he encourages those affected to connect with his team. Upon receiving an SMS, his team will promptly respond and extend support, offering a helping hand to rebuild lives shattered by the tragedy.

Sonu Sood’s compassionate initiative is striving to restore balance and resilience to the families impacted by the Odisha train accident. He aims to transform their lives, rekindling the light of hope and bringing smiles back to their faces. Let us join hands with him to make a difference, alleviating the suffering of the affected families and helping them embark on a journey of healing and renewal.