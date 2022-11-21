Sonu Sood wins the prestigious Nation’s Pride award at Society Achievers Awards 2022

From being the messiah for migrants during the COVID lockdowns to establishing the Sood Charity Foundation that undertakes various pan-India initiatives for the poor and marginalised in fields of medicine, education and employment, Sonu Sood’s journey from actor and producer to philanthropist has been phenomenal. The actor was recognised for his amazing journey with the ‘Nation’s Pride’ award at the Society Achievers Awards held at Taj Santacruz in in Mumbai tonight.

The CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde presented the award to the actor, producer and philanthropist at a glittering ceremony as colleagues from the film industry cheered him on.

After receiving the felicitation, the actor said, “My goal has always been to transform the lives of the disadvantaged by empowering them with tools required to lead a healthy and productive life. I’m glad Sood Charity Foundations’s endeavours are getting recognised today.”

The awards gala that recognises the success stories of global Indians in their chosen field was also attended by Hema Malini, Tamanaah Bhatia, Mdhur Bhandarkar and Farah Khan.