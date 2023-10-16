Sonu Sood’s Fateh Delhi shoot success celebrated, Jacqueline Fernandez spills BTS secrets

Sonu Sood recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming maiden production, Fateh. The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans and audience alike. “Fateh” has been creating a buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline. Jacqueline Fernandez, the lead actress in “Fateh,” recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Delhi shoot with her fans on social media, along with the following post:

“Delhi schedule wrap for #fateh thank you @sonu_sood for always inspiring us and pushing us to do our best “

Having recently completed the Delhi schedule of his maiden production, “Fateh,” actor Sonu Sood’s cinematic venture is said to be a larger-than-life spectacle. The buzz and eagerness surrounding “Fateh” have ignited immense excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating an extraordinary cinematic journey.