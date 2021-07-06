Sonu Sood’s first oxygen plant installed at Nellore; locals give the actor thunderous applause!

Sonu Sood’s first oxygen plant has been finally installed at Nellore. He had promised a few weeks back that he is bringing in entire oxygen plants from foreign countries and getting them set up in various cities of India. Nellore is the first city to have the plant installed. Seeing the plant, locals came out to the streets and thanked the star for his kind gesture with thunderous applause.

Sonu Sood shared a video on his Instagram showing how the truck carrying the oxygen plant was greeted with loud cheers, patriotic slogans, and hearty celebrations by the people of Nellore. It is indeed a great moment of joy for the residents of the town. Have a look at the video right here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ-VAD-AnNW/

Sonu Sood also thanked the people of Nellore for this warm welcome, and he hoped that this plant would help in saving many precious lives. Sonu wrote, “Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome 🙏 I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#MissionHospitalOxygen @cryptorelief_ @sood_charity_foundation 🇮🇳 (sic).”

Talking about the oxygen plant installation drive, Sonu Sood said, “I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind.”

Sonu Sood promises that many more similar oxygen plants are in the process of being brought to India. They will all be soon installed at various states across the country. Sonu hopes that these plants will help reduce the hue and cry around oxygen unavailability during a crisis time and also help in saving many precious lives.