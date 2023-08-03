Sony LIV and Windows Productions collaborate for the digital premieres of three Bengali blockbusters

Sony LIV has partnered with Windows Productions to present the digital premieres of three captivating Bengali blockbusters – Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele, and Haami 2. This collaboration enriches Sony LIV’s regional language catalog, offering a diverse selection of content for Bengali-speaking audiences.

With an impressive 8.1 rating on IMDB and hailed as this summer’s blockbuster hit, Fatafati follows the journey of Phullora Bhaduri, a talented tailor who champions body positivity and strives to become a fashion influencer.

Directed by Aritra Mukherjee and featuring popular Bengali actors Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, the movie promotes body positivity and empowers viewers to embrace their uniqueness.

Inspired by a true story, Lokkhi Chhele, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, revolves around a newborn baby with four arms. Boasting an impressive 8/10 IMDB rating, the film delves into the clutches of human superstitions and the profound impact of beliefs, presenting an intriguing narrative set in rural settings crafted for global viewership.

The movie showcases outstanding performances by Ujaan Ganguly, Aditi Marik, Ritwika Pal, and Purab Seal Acharya in pivotal roles.

Following the massive success of Haami, the creators bring forth a new tale in Haami 2, which follows an exceptional eight-year-old boy with an extraordinary talent for mathematics. As his gift becomes a source of income for his parents, the film comically explores the intricacies of contemporary parenting.

Penned and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the movie features a star-studded cast including Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Ritodeep Sengupta, Shreyan Saha, Aritrika Chowdhury, Anjan Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee among others.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content at Sony LIV, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with Windows Productions to bring forth the highly anticipated OTT premieres of Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele, and Haami 2.

“Staying true to our commitment to programming in regional Indian languages, this collaboration holds special significance. Our goal is to honor Bengali stories and storytellers, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and reach audiences worldwide,” Mukherjee added.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Co-founder of Windows Production, shared, “We are incredibly excited that three of our films, which have been cherished and embraced by the audience, will soon be available on Sony LIV. For Bengal, this marks a significant moment as a national player enters this market, and we are proud to associate with Sony LIV.

“The three films are distinct from one another. While Fatafati is a heartwarming love story that champions body positivity, Lokkhi Chhele, in my opinion, is one of Kaushik Ganguly’s finest works to date and stands as the boldest film of 2022. Haami 2, on the other hand, presents a sweet tale of Laltu and Mitali Mondal and their sons, one of whom is a child prodigy,” Mukherjee concluded.