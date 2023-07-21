Sony LIV and Windows Productions join forces to ignite the magic of Bengali cinema

Sony LIV has teamed up with Windows Productions to present the exclusive digital premieres of three captivating blockbuster Bengali films – Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele and Haami 2. This collaboration significantly enhances Sony LIV’s regional language catalogue and provides a broader array of content appealing to Bengali-speaking audiences.

Boasting an impressive 8.1 rating on IMDB and hailed as the summer’s blockbuster hit, Fatafati chronicles the journey of Phullora Bhaduri, a talented tailor who defies societal norms and strives to become a fashion influencer. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee and starring Bengali heartthrobs Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, the film challenges body shaming and inspires viewers to embrace their uniqueness.

Inspired by a true story, Lokkhi Chhele, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, revolves around a newborn baby with four arms. With an impressive 8/10 rating on IMDB, the movie delves into the shackles of human superstition and the profound influence of human beliefs, offering a thought-provoking tale set in rural surroundings with a global appeal. It boasts a stellar performance by Ujaan Ganguly, Aditi Marik, Ritwika Pal, and Purab Seal Acharya in pivotal roles.

After the phenomenal success of Haami, the makers came up with a fresh story in Haami 2 that follows an extraordinary eight-year-old boy with a remarkable talent for mathematics. As his gift becomes a source of income for his parents, the movie humorously explores the complexities of modern-day parenting. Written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee the film stars Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Ritodeep Sengupta, Shreyan Saha, Aritrika Chowdhury, Anjan Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee among others.

Stay tuned for the release of Fatafati on 4th August and watch out for updates on the release dates of Lokkhi Chhele and Haami 2.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Windows Productions in bringing forth the much-awaited OTT premieres of Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele and Haami 2. In keeping with our keen focus on programming in regional Indian languages, this a very special collaboration. Our aim is to celebrate Bangla stories and storytellers, give them a platform to showcase and reach out to audiences from across the globe”. says Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content, Sony LIV.

“We are thoroughly excited that three of our films, which have been loved and blessed by the audience, will soon start streaming on Sony LIV. For Bengal, it’s an important event that a national player is entering this market and we are proud to associate with Sony LIV. The three films are completely different from each other. While Fatafati is a heart-warming love story that deals with the issue of body positivity, Lokkhi Chhele, I feel, is one of the best films by Kaushik Ganguly till date and also the boldest film of 2022. Haami 2, on the other hand, is a sweet story of Laltu and Mitali Mondal and their sons, one of whom is a child prodigy”, states Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Co-founder, Windows Production.