Sony LIV announces special episode ‘Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special’ with Jeet Adani

Breaking barriers and championing inclusivity, Sony LIV presents Shark Tank India’s special episode, Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special, an initiative dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among specially abled individuals or those working to empower them.

This special episode emphasizes on groundbreaking ideas and solutions which will be supported by Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports, who also oversees the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals, and copper businesses while driving the Group’s digital transformation.

Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special is inviting entries until 15th February 2025, after which shortlisted pitches will be selected for an exclusive episode. Through this initiative, Shark Tank India and Jeet Adani aim to mentor and support entrepreneurs driving disability-inclusive innovation, promoting accessibility and progress.

Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special will soon be available exclusively on Sony LIV, bringing forth compelling entrepreneurial stories and solutions designed to drive inclusive progress.

Ranjana Mangla, Head of Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, says, “Shark Tank India has been the beacon of hope for every Indian aspiring to make a mark. We have consistently aimed to be an inclusive platform that also supports initiatives for the specially abled, be it specially abled entrepreneurs or products and services catering to empower them. It is truly heartening to see established entities like Mr. Jeet Adani – Director, Adani Airports, also supporting a common cause, thus amplifying the overall impact and reach of Shark Tank India and the causes we support.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports, states, “There is potential to disrupt this space. We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by those who are specially abled. I am excited to partner with Shark Tank India and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change, in whatever way possible.”