Sony LIV brings Gullak 5 on 5th June

The steel containers are still stacked in the kitchen. The cooler still makes that familiar sound in the middle of the afternoon. Papa still keeps a strict eye on electricity bills. And somewhere between chai conversations, unfinished arguments, and dinner table taunts, the Mishra family is getting ready to welcome audiences home once again.

India’s most beloved middle-class family is returning on 5th June as Gullak 5 gears up to stream on Sony LIV, bringing back the warmth, chaos, humour, and heart that audiences have cherished over the years. In an ever-evolving content landscape, Gullak stands apart, becoming the first Hindi original series to reach a landmark fifth season while continuing to strike a deep emotional chord across generations.

This season, Mishra Nivas isn’t just getting an upgrade… it’s getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly (and sometimes reluctantly) trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless.

Annu (now played by Anant Joshi) is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of “Bittu Ki Mummy,” in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen. Amid all the upgrades and upheavals, Gullak continues to ask the most relatable question of all – can you ever really outgrow where you come from?

Talking about the new season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF shared, “With every season, Gullak has only grown closer to audiences because the Mishras feel like a family we all know. Season 5 reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots.”

Geetanjali Kulkarni added, “Shanti has always been the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, but this season audiences will see a slightly different side to her – one that’s adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about Gullak is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that’s why people see themselves in these characters year after year.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah and Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season. So whether you come for the laughs, the little nok-jhoks, or the lump-in-your-throat moments, Gullak 5 is all set to feel like home all over again.