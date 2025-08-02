Sony LIV drops the trailer of legal drama Court Kacheri

Sony LIV just dropped the trailer of its upcoming show, Court Kacheri streaming on 13th August, this show is where law meets laughter and legacy tangles with rebellion. Brought to you by the creators at TVF and directed by Ruchir Arun, Court Kacheri isn’t just another legal drama, it’s courtroom chaos with a whole lot of heart. Think sharp arguments, emotional cross-examinations, and the kind of father-son tension that no judge can mediate.

At the heart of the show is Param, a reluctant young man forced into law by his father’s towering legacy. In a chaotic small-town district court where justice is murky and power often outweighs principle, every case challenges his beliefs. Caught between escape and responsibility, Param must choose whether to reject his fate or redefine it. Court Kacheri is not just about the law, it’s about legacy, identity, and the fight to find your own voice.

Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra, who plays the formidable advocate Harish Mathur, shared, “Playing Harish was more than a role, it was a reflection. This show dives into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path. It’s emotional, real, and deeply relatable.”

With a stellar cast including Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma in the lead, along with Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Court Kacheri delivers a courtroom experience that’s anything but conventional.