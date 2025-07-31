Sony LIV launches the trailer of its much-awaited political saga Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans

As the trailer launches, step into the charged corridors of power with Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, Sony LIV’s much-awaited political drama. Set against the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha unravels a gripping tale of power, ambition, and ideologies. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, and produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha, the series to stream from 7th August only on Sony LIV.

Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (KKN) and MS Rami Reddy (MSR) begin as allies with a shared vision until ambition, politics, and a rising film star-turned-leader, Jagarlamudi Dharmendar Rao (JDR), drive a wedge between them. As ideals and alliances crumble and loyalties are tested, Mayasabha traces the human cost of power across decades, culminating in a reckoning that alters the course of history.

The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nasser, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, Srikanth Iyengar, Tanya Ravichandran, Raghu Babu, Bhavna Vazhapandal, and Charitha Varma.