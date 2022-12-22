Sony LIV makes a clean sweep with 19 wins at the Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

With multiple players contending in the OTT space, the one that emerged as the clear winner at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 was Sony LIV. The platform bagged a whopping 19 wins at the Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Sony LIV’s space biopic-drama ‘Rocket Boys’ led the nominations with 15 mentions, out of which it won some of the most coveted titles like Best Series, Best Director Series (Abhay Pannu), Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Male) went to Jim Sarbh for his role as ace nuclear scientist Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, along with Best Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Cinematographer, and Best VFX in the Series category.

Equaling the number of wins was the platform’s family thriller, Tabbar, which won the Best Series Critics, along with wins for Best Director Series, Critics (Ajitpal Singh), Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama (Pawan Malhotra), Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama, Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama (Gagan Arora), Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama (Supriya Pathak Kapur), amongst others. The third season of Sony LIV’s family entertainer also bagged awards for Best Comedy (Series/Specials), with Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni winning the Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy and Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy categories respectively.

The winning streak continues for the platform as last year Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Maharani took over the awards by storm. Promising a strong content lineup for the year ahead, the platform definitely has something for everyone in stores next year too!

WEB SERIES

BEST SERIES – Rocket Boys

BEST DIRECTOR, SERIES – Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE) DRAMA – Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (MALE) DRAMA – Gagan Arora (Tabbar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE) DRAMA – Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE) COMEDY – Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE) COMEDY – Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)

BEST COMEDY (SERIES/SPECIALS) – Gullak Season 3

TECHNICAL AWARDS

BEST ORIGINAL STORY, SERIES – Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy (Tabbar)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, SERIES – Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

BEST BACKGROUND MUSIC, SERIES – Sneha Khanwalkar (Tabbar)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN, SERIES – Biju Antony And Uma Biju (Rocket Boys)

BEST EDITING, SERIES – Parikshhit Jha (Tabbar)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN, SERIES – Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER, SERIES – Harshveer Oberoi (Rocket Boys)

BEST VFX (SERIES) – Variate Studio (Rocket Boys)

CRITIC AWARDS

BEST SERIES – Tabbar

BEST DIRECTOR, SERIES – Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE) DRAMA – Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys)