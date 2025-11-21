Sony LIV Presents Pasupathy starrer Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One- Where Secrets Refuse to Stay Buried

Sony LIV has unveiled the trailer of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One, with the show set to stream from 5th December. This Tamil original promises an intense journey where the weight of secrets grows heavier with every choice made, and the difference between guilt and innocence becomes dangerously unclear.

Kuttram Purindhavan dares you to ask: how far would someone go when caught between loyalty and the law? As well-meaning actions trigger unintended and dangerous consequences, secrets start to unravel, pushing people toward a fragile line between redemption and guilt. With every buried truth threatening to surface, the suspense tightens, revealing profound moral dilemmas and the weight of choices that cannot be undone.

Directed by Selvamani and produced by Happy Unicorn/Aqubulls, Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One stars national award winner Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as a grieving mother and Vidaarth as a determined constable. This thriller promises to grip viewers with its twists, moral dilemmas, and raw emotions.