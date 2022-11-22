Sony LIV to stream Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu from 9th December

Faadu- A Love Story is a Hindi web series about a man belonging to progressive India who lies in the middle of choices that need validation. He is stuck between the fabric of economic upgrade and true love. Abhay, an angry poet and dreamer aspires to reach faster than time from where he can see his rags to riches story.

In this ambitious journey of need and greed, he falls in love with Manjiri, a poetess who has a different philosophy about life. In an age where everyone is running behind their ambitious self, will Abhay choose love and simplicity or money and complexity? Faadu answers this very quest of human nature – ‘It does not matter where you are born. Your destiny lies in your hands.’ But what if destiny goes completely wrong and you want to go back to where you started?

Commenting on the show, Pavail Gulati said, “Some characters you play in life change you not just as an actor but as a person. My character Abhay is raw and ambitious who is trying to write his own fate while going through emotional turmoil. Abhay has changed me, Faadu has changed me!! I cannot wait for you guys to meet him!”

Produced by StudioNext, Faadu – A Love Story is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, written by Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Hindi web-series stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher as Abhay & Manjiri.

Faadu- A Love Story to stream from 9th December exclusively on Sony LIV