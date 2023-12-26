Sony LIV unveils the trailer of Cubicles 3

Sony LIV’s much loved series Cubicles is back with season 3. The world which is run by people sitting and working in their cubicles, this is a story of Piyush Prajapati – from the time he gets his first salary, working weekends, work-life balance, a little bit of heart to all kinds of highs and lows, the show follows many firsts and chronicles the life of Piyush, a typical Indian first jobber and the people around him.

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and produced by Arunabh Kumar, Cubicles 3 stars Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor, Khushbu Baid, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Arnav Bhasin, Pratish Mehta in pivotal roles.

