Sony LIV’s Jai Mahendran premieres on 11th October

Sony LIV is all set to unveil its highly anticipated first Malayalam original, Jai Mahendran, premiering on 11th October. Featuring Saiju Kurup in the lead role, this series offers a witty exploration of power, ambition, and the inner workings of bureaucracy—all delivered with a dose of humor.

Jai Mahendran dives into the life of Mahendran, a man who has mastered the art of navigating and manipulating the bureaucratic maze to his advantage. But just when he seems to have everything under control, the same system he once commanded turns against him. Now, Mahendran must battle to reclaim his authority. Will his shrewd tactics save him, or will the system he once mastered bring him down?

Saiju Kurup, reflecting on his experience, shared: “Playing Mahendran has been an absolute joy. The character has so many layers and is a lot of fun to portray. Working alongside Suhasini Maniratnam brought great energy to our scenes, and we built an incredible rapport both on and off camera. Our director, Srikanth Mohan, kept the set atmosphere light and creative, allowing us to really experiment with our roles. The chemistry among the cast was instant, and we spent a lot of time laughing between takes. I’m sure that sense of fun and connection will shine through on screen.”

Directed by Srikanth Mohan and produced by First Print Studios, Jai Mahendran promises a unique blend of sharp dialogue, quirky characters, and insightful commentary on power dynamics. With showrunner and writer Rahul Riji Nair at the helm, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Suhasini Maniratnam, Miya George, Suresh Krishna, Johny Antony, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, Renjith Shekhar and Rahul Riji Nair himself.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Jai Mahendran on 11th October, exclusively on Sony LIV!