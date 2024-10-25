Sony LIV’s Million Dollar Listing India offers an exclusive sneak peek into India’s most luxurious homes

Discover India’s finest Homes, where luxury knows no limits, Streaming from tonight on Sony LIV, Million Dollar Listing India will showcase India’s most prestigious homes, where customisation and state of the art amenities are beyond imagination.

Follow the journey of six dynamic realtors— Deepti Mallik, Ankush Sayal, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Prajesh Bhatia and Hem Batra—as they navigate through the country’s most sought-after real estate markets, sealing million-dollar deals.

Produced by Banijay Asia and globally licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group, this series is a must-watch for not only real estate enthusiasts but all those who are curious about the extravagant lifestyles and jaw-dropping luxury.