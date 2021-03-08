Sony Music India releases the full album of Roohi

Sachin-Jigar reunited with the makers of the blockbuster film, Stree to spread their signature magic with the music of the highly anticipated, Roohi. Released by Sony Music India, the entire music album of horror-comedy is now available on all streaming platforms.

Known for putting together eclectic music albums, the popular music duo offer four songs, namely – Panghat (a party song), Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play Again), Kiston (love song),, Bhauji and Bhootni. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, each song brings a distinct flavour to the album making it an exciting mixed bag for music buffs.

Sachin-Jigar say, “The music album of Roohi is wholesome and entertaining and there’s something in it for everyone. The experience of collaborating with the makers of Stree was fun and the compositions came to us very naturally. We are very happy to share this album with the listeners.”

Amitabh Bhattacharya says, “Writing songs for the horror-comedy genre brought a very different experience and perspective to me. I thank the music team of Roohi for giving me a wide creative bandwidth. The lyrics and the melody have been meshed so beautifully by Sachin-Jigar. The entire album sounds sublime. We’re all excited to know the listeners’ response.”

The entire album of Roohi is now available on all streaming platforms.