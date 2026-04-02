Sony Pictures Networks India acquires worldwide rights for Platoon One’s India-Japan romance drama Toh Ti Ani Fuji

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the worldwide rights for the Marathi language romance feature Toh Ti Ani Fuji (Main, Woh Aur Fuji), with an exclusive direct to digital release on their OTT platform, Sony LIV, set for April 10, 2026. Sony Pictures Networks India will retain exclusive worldwide theatrical and linear rights.

Filmed extensively in Japan and India, the movie marks an unprecedented Marathi-language romance unfolding on an international canvas, capturing Japan not just as a location but as an emotional landscape that mirrors the characters’ inner distance. By pairing an international setting with deeply personal storytelling, the film explores how relationships evolve when shaped by distance, time, and changing emotional realities.

Written by Irawati Karnik and directed by Mohit Takalkar, the film offers an intimate exploration of love, emotional imbalance, and second chances. The narrative follows a deeply passionate relationship that turns toxic over time, fractured by shifting priorities, contrasting personalities, and unfair emotional expectations. Seven years after their separation, the former couple unexpectedly meet again in Japan, reopening old wounds and unspoken desires, and raising the question of whether love altered by time can ever find its way back.

“We are delighted to be associated with Sony Pictures Networks India for the release of the film worldwide, starting with the digital release on Sony LIV in India, where the film will be available in multiple languages. This is a testament to one of our core beliefs, that regional is the new mainstream. We can’t wait for the film to connect with newer audiences, not just in India but across the world. The film reflects our continued commitment to telling newer stories in newer ways, and to expanding the language of regional cinema without losing its emotional core. We’re beyond excited to partner with SPNI to give this special film the platform it deserves and bring it to a wider audience”, says producer Shiladitya Bora.

Mohit Takalkar, director, remarks, “Toh Ti Ani Fuji is a relationship film that explores how love evolves. It’s about two people who fall in love with each other with intensity and then slowly discover that intensity is not the same as endurance. We often talk about love as something eternal, but in today’s urban world, it is shaped by ambition, work, timing, geography, and the constant pressure to become someone else. This film comes from that space. I’m genuinely happy with the journey the film has had so far. It began as a very personal exploration of relationships, and to see it reaching a wider audience feels deeply satisfying. What’s been encouraging is how people are responding to it emotionally, recognising parts of their own experiences within the film. That was always the intention: to create something specific in its setting but universal in its emotional core. Releasing on Sony LIV and in multiple languages allows the film to reach the audience it naturally belongs to. Stories today travel beyond language more easily, and platforms like this make that possible.”

“Toh, Ti ani Fuji offers audiences a deeply personal look at love, separation, and what it means to meet someone again after time has changed you both, inviting viewers to reflect on relationships they’ve lived through or let go of”, says lead actor Lalit Prabhakar.

“Filming in Japan gave this story a global dimension while keeping it deeply personal. Returning to work with Lalit felt organic, mirroring the journey of rediscovery at the heart of the film”, states Mrinmayee Godbole.