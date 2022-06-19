SonyLIV 2.0 celebrates two years, announces slate of originals

SonyLIV 2.0 celebrated the second anniversary of its relaunch with a grand evening with its partners. To mark the two years in its new avatar, SonyLIV 2.0 is expanding its content offering with 50+ Hindi and 50+ other language premium content.

SonyLIV will soon foray into Tamil originals with its first web-series Meme Boys, Tamil Rockerz among others; followed by originals in Telugu and Malayalam.

Details of upcoming shows

HINDI

Tanaav

Director: Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn

Producers: Applause Entertainment

Cast: Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth

Brief: Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Freedom at Midnight

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

Brief: Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today.

Dr. Arora

Director: Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar

Cast: Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman

Brief: SonyLIV’s dramedy Dr. Arora is a show documenting the interesting life and times of a travelling sex consultant in a country where people are either too scared off talking about intimate problems or treat it like a taboo.

Avrodh 2

Director: Raj Acharya

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri

Brief: Inspired by 9th chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless 2’.

Maharani 2

Director:Karan Sharma

Creator: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Nandan Singh, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Inaam ul Haq, Kannan Arunachalam, Vineet Kumar, Ashique Hussain, Harish Khanna, Atul Tiwari, Alok Chatterjee, Sushil Pandey, Tarun Kumar, Sanjay Sharma, Nirmal Kant, Anuja Sathe, Neha Chauhan, Aditya Kumar, Sunil Palwal, Sukumar Tudu, Ansha Sayyed, Robin Das

Brief: One year after Rani sent Bheema Bharti to jail from Assembly floor and promised a fair and transparent administration to people of Bihar, she is struggling on both personal and professional front. Will she be able to deliver the expectations of people in season 2?

SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story

Directors: Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar

Brief: Adapted from the Hindi-language book Reporter Ki Diary from journalist Sanjay Singh, the story revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who became the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious schemes in Indian history that spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.

Faadu

Showrunner: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Saumya Joshi

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati

Brief: A ‘unique, intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters.

Pulwama Key No 1026

Director: Onir

Brief: The eight-episodic series is based on award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandita’s book – ‘The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur’. The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber’s car hit the bus.

Rocket Boys 2

Creator: Nikkhil Advani

Director: Abhay Pannu

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Jazz City ’71 – Fight for Language

Creator: Soumik Sen

Director: R S Vimal

Jehanabad – Jail Break and Heart Break

Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra

Directors: Rajeev Barnwal & Satyanshu Singh

Good Bad Girl

Creator:Vikas Bahl

Children of Freedom

Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra

Garmi

Creator:Tigmanshu Dhulia

Jengaburu – A Billion Dollar Curse

Creator & Director:Nila Madhav Panda

Main Sahir Hoon

Creator:Manish Hariprasad

Summer of ’77 – Children of Freedom

Creator & Director: Sudhir Mishra

India’s First Election

Creator & Director:Rahul Dholakia

TAMIL

Meme Boys

Showrunner: Gokul Krishna

Creators: Rajiv Rajaram, Drishya Gautam

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Badava Gopi, Aadhitya Bhaskar, Siddharth Babu, Jayanth, Namritha, Nikhil Nair

Production: Rainshine Studios

Brief: Four unassuming college kids run an anonymous meme page that takes on their oppressive college administration one joke at a time, accidentally starting a college-wide revolution.

TamilRockerz

Director: Arivazhagan

Writer: Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan

Production: AVM Productions

Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, MS Bhaskar

Brief: When the notorious piracy group, Tamilrockerz publicly announce their plan to leak the massively budgeted and highly anticipated, ‘GARUDA’, ‘Athiradi Star’ Adithya’s next movie, a special team headed by Rudra, a cop with a scarred past, must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure the movie.

Kaiyum Kalavum

Showrunner: Karthik Subbaraj

Creator: Rohit Nandakumar

Production: Stonebench

Cast: Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit Nandakumar, Madonna Sebastian, Senthil, Karu. Pazhaniappan, Ramya Nambeesan, Chaams, Vivek Prasanna, Vijay Adhiraj

Brief: A series of serendipitous events bring together a compulsive thief and an unlucky pickpocket inching closer to being in love with every act of theft they commit.

Victim

Director: Venkat Prabhu, Chimbudeven, Pa.Ranjith & Rajesh M

Production: Black ticket productions, Axess Film Factory

Brief: The anthology is all about how a section of people are becoming the victims of society. Each director has made their parts in their style

Cast: Amala Paul, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Lizzie Anton, Prasanna, Nataraja Subramanian, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, Nasser M

Journey

Director: Cheran Pandian

Production: Compass8 Films

Cast: Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, Prasanna, Aari Arjunan, Divya Bharathi, Anju Kurian, Aadukalam Naren, Kashyap Bharbarya

Accidental Farmer & Co.

Showrunner: Balaji Mohan

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Ramya Pandian, Vinodhini, Badava Gopi, Chutti Aravind

Writer and Director: Sugan Jay

Production: Trend Loud & Open window

Iru Dhruvam 2

Director: Arun Prakash

Cast: Prasanna, Nanda, Abhirami Venkatachalam

Production: Applause Entertainment