SonyLIV 2.0 celebrates two years, announces slate of originals

SonyLIV 2.0 celebrated the second anniversary of its relaunch with a grand evening with its partners. To mark the two years in its new avatar, SonyLIV 2.0 is expanding its content offering with 50+ Hindi and 50+ other language premium content.
SonyLIV will soon foray into Tamil originals with its first web-series Meme Boys, Tamil Rockerz among others; followed by originals in Telugu and Malayalam.
Details of upcoming shows
HINDI
Tanaav
Director: Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn
Producers: Applause Entertainment
Cast: Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth
Brief: Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.
Freedom at Midnight
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Writer: Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.
Brief: Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today.
Dr. Arora
Director: Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar
Cast: Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman
Brief: SonyLIV’s dramedy Dr. Arora is a show documenting the interesting life and times of a travelling sex consultant in a country where people are either too scared off talking about intimate problems or treat it like a taboo.
Avrodh 2
Director: Raj Acharya
Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri
Brief: Inspired by 9th chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless 2’.
Maharani 2
Director:Karan Sharma
Creator: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Nandan Singh, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Inaam ul Haq, Kannan Arunachalam, Vineet Kumar, Ashique Hussain, Harish Khanna, Atul Tiwari, Alok Chatterjee, Sushil Pandey, Tarun Kumar, Sanjay Sharma, Nirmal Kant, Anuja Sathe, Neha Chauhan, Aditya Kumar, Sunil Palwal, Sukumar Tudu, Ansha Sayyed, Robin Das
Brief: One year after Rani sent Bheema Bharti to jail from Assembly floor and promised a fair and transparent administration to people of Bihar, she is struggling on both personal and professional front. Will she be able to deliver the expectations of people in season 2?
SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story
Directors: Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani
Cast: Gagan Dev Riar
Brief: Adapted from the Hindi-language book Reporter Ki Diary from journalist Sanjay Singh, the story revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who became the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious schemes in Indian history that spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.
Faadu
Showrunner: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Writer: Saumya Joshi
Cast: Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati
Brief: A ‘unique, intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters.
Pulwama Key No 1026
Director: Onir
Brief: The eight-episodic series is based on award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandita’s book – ‘The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur’. The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber’s car hit the bus.
Rocket Boys 2
Creator: Nikkhil Advani
Director: Abhay Pannu
Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Jazz City ’71 – Fight for Language
Creator: Soumik Sen
Director: R S Vimal
Jehanabad – Jail Break and Heart Break
Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra
Directors: Rajeev Barnwal & Satyanshu Singh
Good Bad Girl
Creator:Vikas Bahl
Children of Freedom
Showrunner: Sudhir Mishra
Garmi
Creator:Tigmanshu Dhulia
Jengaburu – A Billion Dollar Curse
Creator & Director:Nila Madhav Panda
Main Sahir Hoon
Creator:Manish Hariprasad
Summer of ’77 – Children of Freedom
Creator & Director: Sudhir Mishra
India’s First Election
Creator & Director:Rahul Dholakia
TAMIL
Meme Boys
Showrunner: Gokul Krishna
Creators: Rajiv Rajaram, Drishya Gautam
Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Badava Gopi, Aadhitya Bhaskar, Siddharth Babu, Jayanth, Namritha, Nikhil Nair
Production: Rainshine Studios
Brief: Four unassuming college kids run an anonymous meme page that takes on their oppressive college administration one joke at a time, accidentally starting a college-wide revolution.
TamilRockerz
Director: Arivazhagan
Writer: Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan
Production: AVM Productions
Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, MS Bhaskar
Brief: When the notorious piracy group, Tamilrockerz publicly announce their plan to leak the massively budgeted and highly anticipated, ‘GARUDA’, ‘Athiradi Star’ Adithya’s next movie, a special team headed by Rudra, a cop with a scarred past, must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure the movie.
Kaiyum Kalavum
Showrunner: Karthik Subbaraj
Creator: Rohit Nandakumar
Production: Stonebench
Cast: Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit Nandakumar, Madonna Sebastian, Senthil, Karu. Pazhaniappan, Ramya Nambeesan, Chaams, Vivek Prasanna, Vijay Adhiraj
Brief: A series of serendipitous events bring together a compulsive thief and an unlucky pickpocket inching closer to being in love with every act of theft they commit.
Victim
Director: Venkat Prabhu, Chimbudeven, Pa.Ranjith & Rajesh M
Production: Black ticket productions, Axess Film Factory
Brief: The anthology is all about how a section of people are becoming the victims of society. Each director has made their parts in their style
Cast: Amala Paul, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Lizzie Anton, Prasanna, Nataraja Subramanian, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, Nasser M
Journey
Director: Cheran Pandian
Production: Compass8 Films
Cast: Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, Prasanna, Aari Arjunan, Divya Bharathi, Anju Kurian, Aadukalam Naren, Kashyap Bharbarya
Accidental Farmer & Co.
Showrunner: Balaji Mohan
Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Ramya Pandian, Vinodhini, Badava Gopi, Chutti Aravind
Writer and Director: Sugan Jay
Production: Trend Loud & Open window
Iru Dhruvam 2
Director: Arun Prakash
Cast: Prasanna, Nanda, Abhirami Venkatachalam
Production: Applause Entertainment