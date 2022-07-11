SonyLIV series Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya’s music promises a trip down memory lane

“Jab tak Gupt rahega, tab tak Rog rahega”, with this catchy tagline and a riveting trailer, SonyLIV’s forthcoming show Dr. Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya has been creating waves. The audience across the board has loved the world of Dr. Arora and its melodious music, which is sampled in the trailer.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show and its music promise to evoke a sense of nostalgia, a trip down memory lane much like many of his earlier films. Joining him once again on this musical journey is an old collaborator; poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil who is known to not arm his songs with heavy words, but for letting them breathe and grow into the music.

Talking about the album Irshad said; “Penning the lyrics for Dr. Arora has been a delight not only because of the wonderfully talented people involved but also because of the old world charm the show possesses. Coming together with Imtiaz again for the show is thrilling as usual. I hope the songs strike the right chord with the audience.”

The music of the five-song album has been composed by the renowned classical music maestro Niladri Kumar and the well-known music director Sunny M.R. One folk song has been composed and performed by Sh. Narrottam Bain. Dr. Arora’s background score has been composed by Anand Bhaskar & Ajay Jayanthi and its title track by Ishaan Chhabra. Much like the show, the album has a healthy dose of romance and nostalgia brought to life through memorable melodies.

Niladri Kumar, who has enchanted the audience with his music in the past, has composed two melodious songs in the album- ‘Mehram’, sung by Arijit Singh and ‘Khaalipan’, sung by the Abhay Jodhpurkar and Meenal Jain.

Talking about the album Niladri said; “Music weaves its own story and has always been integral to a film. I am happy to see it take prominence now in web series too. Dr. Arora is a very refreshing script and I’m delighted to be a part of it. The two songs that I have composed for the show have different flavours- ‘Mehram’ sung by Arijit Singh is one of those special melodies that also defies the known grammar of song structures and ‘Khaalipan’ sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Meenal has a blend of traditional film music and contemporary modern elements. Working with Imtiaz and Irshad is something I enjoy and I hope like our previous collaborations these songs also resonate with the listeners.”

Sunny M.R., the well-known music director has composed ‘Bewafa Mashooqa’, the song in the show’s trailer that has garnered instant praise and adulation. It has been sung by Ravvi Mishhra. He has also composed a romantic track ‘Ishq Ishq’ sung by Shloke Lal.

Talking about his experience on the show, Sunny M.R. said; “The show is set in the 90s, one of the golden eras of Hindi film music. My songs are an ode to that decade and its musical ethos.”

The show also has a folk song ‘Bedardi Saiyyan’, written, composed and sung by Sh. Narrottam Bain.

Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya by SonyLIV is a quirky, light-hearted dramedy that chronicles the life and times of a sex consultant and his various patients. Set in Central India, the show features the versatile Kumud Mishra in the titular role.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, Dr. Arora is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar and produced by Mohit Choudhary. The show stars Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Vivek Mushran, Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Pitobash and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya will stream on SonyLIV from 22nd July onwards.