SonyLIV to stream award-winning film Lorni – The Flaneur from 2nd September

Great stories have the power to transcend borders and grab eyeballs, irrespective of the language, region, or cultural nuances. One such film is Lorni – The Flaneur, starring Adil Hussain and directed by musician-filmmaker Wanphrang K Diengdoh.

Set in Shillong, Lorni – The Flaneur, is the story of Shem, an out-of-work, self-styled detective, whose life takes an interesting turn when he is asked to investigate the disappearance of a ‘paila’ – a coral necklace of great cultural significance for the Khasi people. Navigating narrow streets and dark alleys, he embarks on an emotional and mental journey reflective of his reality and that of Shillong. Released in 2019, the film has won global accolades such as the New York Indian Film Fest 2020, London Indian Film Festival 2021 and Ottawa Indian Film Festival 2021. It happened to be the only Indian nomination in the First Feature Category Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest, Estonia.

The film is produced by Maiti Pictures and Reddur Productions and supported by a grant from the India Foundation for the Arts. The film is written and directed by Wanphrang K Diengdoh. Lorni – The Flaneur features notable actor Adil Hussain along with Dawiat Syiem, and Elizer Bareh and features the music of Mojo, Gareth Bonello, The Ska Vengers, Hammarsing Kharhmar (Ñion), (L) H.K. Wahlang and The Lynx.

“I’m overwhelmed by the response we’ve received. The film weaves a beautiful world of dreams, folk tales, legends, and identities, in an out-of-the-box manner. It portrays the struggle between culture and modernity that the youth face today. I’m hopeful for a positive reaction from the viewers”, says Adil Hussain.

Talking about the response the response to the film, writer and director Wanphrang K Diengdoh says, “I’m elated at the reaction we have received at film festivals across the world. I am happy and excited as the film will reach a wider audience through SonyLIV. Having grown up in Shillong, being able to build a story in and around it has been very fulfilling, and that’s what makes this film so personal. Also, it is proof that in spite of our very nascent filmmaking culture, Meghalaya is capable of putting quality content at par with the rest of the world. I hope more and more people watch the film and like it.”

Lorni – The Flaneur will be streaming on SonyLIV 2nd September onwards!