SonyLIV wins big at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards

Streaming Platform SonyLIV excels at 52nd Kerala State Film Awards. The platform that has been known for providing quality content to viewers in the region bags seven awards in multiple categories.

The winners are Best Actor – Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight and other films, Best Actress – Revathy Asha Kelunni for Bhoothakalam, Best Cinematographer, Best Colourist & Best Sound Design – Madhu Neelakandan, Liju Prabhakar, Ranganath Ravee for Churuli, Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar for Kaanekkaane and Special jury Mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight.

From its maiden release Kaanekkaane to the recent one Puzhu, SonyLIV’s choice of films has been loved and appreciated by movie connoisseurs. The content has been widely accepted by a Pan-Indian audience and has been in news for their global appeal.