Sooraj Pancholi says he got Kesari Veer after visiting the Somnath Temple

Sooraj Pancholi made a promising return to the big screens with the historical war drama, Kesari Veer. He played the role of an unsung warrior, Veer Hamirji Gohil, and served a believable on-screen performance. Recently, he delved into the story behind being offered Kesari Veer. He revealed he got the film after visiting Somnath temple, and even shared how his difficulties vanished within a week of his return from the temple.

Speaking about his visit to the Somnath temple, Sooraj Pancholi shared, “I wasn’t aware of anything regarding this film. I wasn’t aware of Hamirji Gohil, nor did I know that Somnath temple is the first Jyotirlinga. My mother once suggested me to visit Somnath. I agreed to it and I visited the temple with my family. I saw a huge statue just outside the temple, it was of a Yodha sitting on a horse. I asked someone about the statue. They informed me that the statue is of Hamirji Gohil, who defended Somnath temple.”

Having completed the film’s shoot in 70 days, Sooraj also revealed the shifts that happened in his life after his visit to the temple. He added, “You wouldn’t believe that the time when I returned to Bombay, all my difficulties vanished within a week. And this is a fact. In one week, Mr. Kanu Chauhan visited me with the script of Kesari Veer. Somnath is a very powerful temple, it has changed my life. I have also done a film named ‘Satellite Shankar’ where I played a Shiv Bhakt, and in Kesari Veer too, I played the same. So, I think this was meant to happen.”

Sooraj Pancholi headlined Kesari Veer and shared the screen space for the first time with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. As Hamirji Gohil, Sooraj brought a powerful blend of intensity and courage to make his role more authentic and natural. His efforts paid off with positive reviews from the audience and critics.