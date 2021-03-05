Sooraj Pancholi sports a striking tattoo in Time To Dance

Putting an end to the big lull at the theatres will be T-Series’ next film Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif. The film’s trailer and a few songs that release recently, have already turned up the heat with people taking notice of the movie. The dance flick has an interesting mix of dance forms, including ballet, and that’s what makes Time To Dance even more special.

Just today, they launched their latest track Thok De Killi, starring the leads and there’s something that the fans have already spotted in the number.

The soulful inspirational track, composed by Rochak Kohli has Sooraj prepping to get into the shoes of a contemporary ballet dancer in the film. The hard work, the sweat is visible but apart from that, what has now become a major talking point is his tattoo that can also seen during a portion in the song.

Like any dancer, Sooraj’s character too sports a tattoo that has a meaning to his life in the film. The tattoo has a couple posing and dancing their heart out, much like his and Isabelle’s characters in Time to Dance.

There have been other male stars who have donned tattoos for several roles on celluloid. Ranbir Kapoor sported the same for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani whereas Sidharth Malhotra too flaunted a tattooed look for Ek Villain. Interestingly, much like Sooraj, Varun Dhawan too had sported a tattoo when he played a dancing genius in Street Dancer 3D. Time To Dance, also being another dance-heavy project, had Sooraj getting into the skin his character and he’s simply nailed it!