Sooraj R. Barjatya brings Rajshri Productions’ magic to OTT with Bada Naam Karenge on Sony LIV

Prepare to be swept away by the timeless magic of love and family, as Sooraj R. Barjatya steps into the world of OTT. With a legacy rooted in heartfelt storytelling and cherished family values, Rajshri Productions embarks on its much-anticipated digital debut with ‘Bada Naam Karenge,’ a love story returning back to roots. Directed by Palash Vasvani, the series is a tale poised to touch hearts, premiering soon exclusively on Sony LIV.

In the teaser, released today, we catch a glimpse of a story brimming with laughter, love, and the unparalleled bonds of family. Bada Naam Karenge unfolds the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage takes a beautiful and unexpected turn when the echoes of their past stir. Amidst playful misadventures and moments, they set out to discover a connection beyond all expectations. Will they listen to their hearts, or honor the sacred traditions guiding their lives?

Speaking about his OTT debut, Sooraj R. Barjatya shared, “This series holds a special place in my heart. With Bada Naam Karenge, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values. It’s about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience. Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience, and I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we’ve put into this series.”

Produced by Rajshri Productions, the name synonymous with heartwarming tales, Bada Naam Karenge brings together an ensemble cast of stellar actors, including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, and more, promising performances that will connect deeply with the audience.

