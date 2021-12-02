Sophie Choudry to host the Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards 2021

The fourth chapter of the Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards is in its final gear. All set to celebrate the Festival of Wellness, Parineeta Sethi, the Chief Editor and Publisher GlobalSpa, will put forward a gala event on 2nd December 2021 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Keeping the promise of bringing forth an event bigger and better, the Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards 2021 has got Sophie Choudry onboard to host the resounding night. A fitness icon herself, the actress-singer will embellish the wellness show with her presence.

While sharing her excitement to be a part of the show, Sophie Choudry said, “Having previously been a recipient of the Fit & Fab Award, I am elated to renew my association with GlobalSpa’s annual extravaganza, featuring the fittest and most influential achievers across industries – and to be a part of the publication’s mission to spread the message of wellness and sustainability.”

The Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards honours the leading personalities across industries, raising the fitness bar and excelling in their area of expertise. Meanwhile, this year’s show will also promote the idea of slow fashion by featuring a sustainable line of clothing, Liveaeco by Gabriella Demetriades.